Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays on the downside as this point. Breach of 0.8825 support indicates that whole fall from 0.9223 is resuming. Deeper decline would be seen to 60% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672 next. On the upside, above 0.8914 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.