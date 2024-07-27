USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF edged lower to 0.8776 last week but recovered again. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. As long as 0.8923 resistance holds, further decline is expected. On the downside, break of 0.8776 will resume the fall from 0.9223 to 61.8% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672 next. However, break of 0.8923 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). Strong rebound from 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 to 1.0342 (2016 high) at 0.8317 will start the third leg as a medium term rally. But there will be no sign of long term reversal until firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359.