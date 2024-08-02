Fri, Aug 02, 2024 @ 13:56 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8753; (P) 0.8797; (R1) 0.8823; More

USD/CHF’s decline from 0.9223 continues today and break of near term falling channel support indicates downside acceleration. Intraday bias stays on the downside. Sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672 will pave the way to retest 0.8332 low. On the upside, above 0.8733 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.

