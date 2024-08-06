Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8437; (P) 0.8520; (R1) 0.8606; More…

USD/CHF recovered after dipping to 0.8431 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Some consolidations would be seen but upside should be limited by 0.8711 resistance. Below 0.8431 will resume the fall from 0.9223 to retest 0.8332 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).