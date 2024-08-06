Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8437; (P) 0.8520; (R1) 0.8606; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for consolidations above 0.8431. Upside of recovery should be limited by 0.8711 resistance to bring another fall. On the downside, below 0.8431 will resume the decline from 0.9223 to retest 0.8332 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).