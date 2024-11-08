Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8698; (P) 0.8736; (R1) 0.8762; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral with current retreat, and some consolidations would be seen below 0.8773 temporary top first. Further rally is still expected as long as 0.8614 support holds. Above 0.8773 will resume the rise from 0.8374 for 61.8% retracement of 0.9223 to 0.8374 at 0.8899 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.8374 is seen as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes.