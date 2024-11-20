Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8789; (P) 0.8836; (R1) 0.8870; More…

USD/CHF is staying in consolidations below 0.8916 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally is expected as long as 0.8773 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, break of 0.8916 and sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 0.9223 to 0.8374 at 0.8899 will pave the way back to 0.9223 key resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.8374 is seen as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes.