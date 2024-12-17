Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8913; (P) 0.8931; (R1) 0.8964; More…

USD/CHF’s break of 0.8956 resistance indicates resumption of rally from 0.8374. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 61.8% projection of 0.8374 to 0.8956 from 0.8735 at 0.9095. On the downside, below 0.8897 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8735 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.8374 as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes.