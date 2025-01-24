Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9051; (P) 0.9080; (R1) 0.9103; More…

While USD/CHF pull back from 0.9200 extends lower, downside is still contained above 0.9007 support. Intraday bias remains neutral and further rise is in favor. Above 0.9107 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.9200 and 0.9223 key resistance. However, firm break of 0.9007 will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8954) and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9223 resistance holds, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern. That is, long term down trend is in favor to resume through 0.8332 at a later stage. However, sustained break of 0.9223 will be an important sign of bullish trend reversal.