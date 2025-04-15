Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8089; (P) 0.8179; (R1) 0.8238; More…

USD/CHF is staying in consolidations above 0.8098 temporary low and intraday bias remains neutral. While stronger rise might be seen, upside should be limited by 55 4H EMA (now at 0.8391) to bring another fall. On the downside, break of 0.8098 will resume recent down trend to 200% projection of 0.9196 to 0.8757 from 0.8854 at 0.7976 next.

In the bigger picture, the break of 0.8332 (2023 low) confirms resumption of long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9196 at 0.8075. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.7382.