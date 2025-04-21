Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8144; (P) 0.8176; (R1) 0.8195; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is back on the downside with break of 0.8098. Current down trend should target 200% projection of 0.9196 to 0.8757 from 0.8854 at 0.7976 next. On the upside, above 0.8196 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations again first.

In the bigger picture, the break of 0.8332 (2023 low) confirms resumption of long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9196 at 0.8075. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8794) holds.