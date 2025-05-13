Tue, May 13, 2025 @ 23:25 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8367; (P) 0.8421; (R1) 0.8512; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral with current retreat. Strong resistance is expected from 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 to 0.8038 at 0.8482 to limit upside. Break of 0.8330 resistance turned support will turn intraday bias will turn bias back to the downside. Further break of 0.8184 will bring retest of 0.8038 low. However, sustained trading above 0.8482 will dampen this bearish view and target 61.8% retracement at 0.8756 next.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8750) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.

