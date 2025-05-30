Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8182; (P) 0.8265; (R1) 0.8312; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 0.8187 will resume the fall from 0.8475 to retest 0.8038 low. On the upside, above 0.8346 will bring stronger rise to 0.8475. Firm break there will extend the corrective pattern from 0.8038 with another rising leg.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8713) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.