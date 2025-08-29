Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7991; (P) 0.8017; (R1) 0.8040; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains mildly on the downside for the moment. Deeper fall would be seen to 0.7910 support first. Break there should confirm that corrective rebound from 0.7871 has completed at 0.8170. On the upside, however, break of 0.8073 will turn bias to the upside for 0.8103. Further break there will resume the rebound from 0.7871 through 0.8170 resistance.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8475 resistance holds.