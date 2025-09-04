Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8025; (P) 0.8046; (R1) 0.8066; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the downside, break of 0.7984 will resume the fall from 0.8170 to 0.7910 support first, and then retest of 0.7871 low. However, break of 0.8103 resistance will turn bias to the upside to resume the rebound from 0.7871 through 0.8170.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8475 resistance holds.