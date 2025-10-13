Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7963; (P) 0.8019; (R1) 0.8050; More…

USD/CHF is staying in consolidations below 0.8075 temporary top and intraday bias remains neutral. Price actions from 0.7828 are currently seen as correcting whole fall from 0.9200. Above 0.8075 will target 0.8170 resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 0.7944 support will bring retest of 0.7828 low instead.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low).