Tue, Apr 07, 2026 08:40 GMT
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    USD/CHF Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7956; (P) 0.7988; (R1) 0.8015; More….

    Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral for more consolidations. Further rally is expected with 0.7833 support intact. On the upside, break of 0.8041 will resume the whole rally from 0.7603, and target 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 to 0.7603 at 0.8213. However, decisive break of 0.7833 support will argue that the rebound has completed, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper fall.

    In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.7603 on bullish convergence condition in D MACD. Rebound from there is seen as correcting the fall from 0.9200 only. However, decisive break of 55 W EMA (now at 0.8081) will suggest that it’s probably correcting the larger scale down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). On the other hand, rejection by the 55 W EMA will setup down trend resumption to 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382 at a later stage.

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