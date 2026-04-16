Thu, Apr 16, 2026 09:58 GMT
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    USD/CHF Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7801; (P) 0.7816; (R1) 0.7835; More….

    Further decline is still expected in USD/CHF with 0.7868 minor resistance intact. Fall from 0.8041 should target 61.8% retracement of 0.7603 to 0.8041 at 0.7770. Decisive break there will target a retest on 0.7603 low. On the upside, above 0.7868 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

    In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.7603 medium term bottom is seen as correcting the fall from 0.9200 only. Rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.8071) will affirm this bearish case, and setup down trend resumption to 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382 at a later stage. Though, sustained break of 55 W EMA will suggest that it’s probably correcting the larger scale down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).

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