Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7746; (P) 0.7777; (R1) 0.7793; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for consolidations above 0.7760. On the downside, decisive break of 61.8% projection of 0.8041 to 0.7774 from 0.7923 at 0.7758 will resume the whole decline form 0.8041, and target 100% projection at 0.7656. However, firm break of 0.7847 resistance will indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound back to 0.7923 resistance.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8051) holds, fall from 0.9200 is expected to continue, as part of the larger down trend. Firm break of 0.7603 will target 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382.