Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.69; (P) 131.84; (R1) 132.68; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays mildly on the downside for the moment as fall from 137.90 is in progress. Sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 127.20 to 137.90 at 131.28 will pave the way to retest 127.20 low next. On the upside, however, break of 132.99 resistance will suggest short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 127.20 should have completed at 137.90 as a corrective move, with strong break of 55 day EMA. The down trend from 151.93 (2022 high) is not over yet. Break of 127.20 will resume this down trend and target 61.8% projection of 151.93 to 127.20 from 137.90 at 122.61. This will now be the favored case as long as 137.90 resistance holds.