Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.68; (P) 147.03; (R1) 147.51; More…

USD/JPY is still bounded in consolidation from 146.22 and intraday bias stays neutral for the moment. Further decline is expected as long as 148.50 resistance holds, even in case of stronger recovery. On the downside, firm break of 146.22 will resume the fall from 151.89 to 145.06 key support level.

In the bigger picture, rise from 127.20 (2023 low) is seen as the second leg of the pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Decisive break of 145.06 resistance turned support will confirm that this second leg has completed, after rejection by 151.93. Deeper fall would be seen through 38.2% retracement of 127.20 to 151.89 at 142.45 to 61.8% retracement at 136.63. Nevertheless strong bounce from 145.06 will retain medium term bullishness for another test on 151.93 at a later stage.