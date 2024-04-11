Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.09; (P) 152.66; (R1) 153.73; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias remains on the upside. Sustained break of 61.8% projection of 140.25 to 150.87 from 146.47 at 153.03 will target 155.20 projection level next. On the downside, below 151.95 support will turn intraday bias neutral again. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 150.80 support holds.

In the bigger picture, correction from 151.87 (2023) high could have completed at 140.25 already. Rise from 127.20 (2023 low), as part of the long term up trend, is probably ready to resume. Decisive break of 151.93 resistance (2022 high) will confirm this bullish case. Next medium term target will be 61.8% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 155.20. This will remain the favored case as long as 146.47 support holds, in case of another pullback.