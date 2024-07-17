Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.93; (P) 158.39; (R1) 158.88; More…

USD/JPY’s fall from 161.94 resumed by breaking through 157.16 support and intraday bias is back on the downside. Current decline is seen as correcting whole rally from 140.25. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 157.72) will bring deeper correction to 38.2% retracement of 140.25 to 161.94 at 163.65. On the upside, above 158.85 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.89 resistance turned support holds, long term up trend could still continue through 161.94 at a later stage. Next target will depend on the depth of the current correction from 161.94. However, sustained break of 151.89 will argue that larger scale correction or trend reversal is underway.