Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.29; (P) 156.95; (R1) 157.84; More…

USD/JPY rebounded after dipping to 155.36 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Deeper decline is still expected as long as 158.85 resistance holds. Below 155.36 will extend the fall from 161.94, as a correction to rally from 140.25, to 38.2% retracement of 140.25 to 161.94 at 163.65. On the upside, above 158.85 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.89 resistance turned support holds, long term up trend could still continue through 161.94 at a later stage. Next target will depend on the depth of the current correction from 161.94. However, sustained break of 151.89 will argue that larger scale correction or trend reversal is underway.