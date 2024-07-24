Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.06; (P) 156.08; (R1) 156.60; More…

USD/JPY’s fall from 161.94 resumed by breaking through 155.36 today and intraday bias is back on the downside. Further decline should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 140.25 to 161.94 at 153.65. Some support could be seen there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt. Risk will now stay on the downside as long as 157.85 resistance holds, even in case of strong recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.89 resistance turned support holds, long term up trend could still continue through 161.94 at a later stage. Next target will depend on the depth of the current correction from 161.94. However, sustained break of 151.89 will argue that larger scale correction or trend reversal is underway.