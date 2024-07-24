Wed, Jul 24, 2024 @ 11:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDJPY OutlookUSD/JPY Daily Outlook

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.06; (P) 156.08; (R1) 156.60; More…

USD/JPY’s fall from 161.94 resumed by breaking through 155.36 today and intraday bias is back on the downside. Further decline should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 140.25 to 161.94 at 153.65. Some support could be seen there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt. Risk will now stay on the downside as long as 157.85 resistance holds, even in case of strong recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.89 resistance turned support holds, long term up trend could still continue through 161.94 at a later stage. Next target will depend on the depth of the current correction from 161.94. However, sustained break of 151.89 will argue that larger scale correction or trend reversal is underway.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.