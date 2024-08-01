Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.42; (P) 151.16; (R1) 152.72; More…

USD/JPY’s fall from 161.94 is still in progress and hit 148.66 fibonacci level already. Strong support could be seen from the current level, which is close to medium term channel support (now at 148.22) to bring rebound. However, break of 155.21 resistance is needed to confirm short term bottoming. Otherwise, risk will stay on the downside in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, considering the depth and momentum of the current decline, 161.94 should be a medium term top already. Fall from there is seen as correcting the whole rise from 127.20 (2023 low) at least. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 127.20 to 161.94 at 148.66. Decisive break there will pave the way to 140.25 support next. Risk will now stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 156.42) holds, in case of rebound.