Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.42; (P) 151.16; (R1) 152.72; More…

USD/JPY’s steep decline from 161.94 reaccelerates to as low as 147.01 so far. There is no sign of bottoming yet and intraday bias stays on the downside. Next target is 140.25 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 150.88 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term top is seen as correcting the whole rise from 127.20 (2023 low) at least. With 38.2% retracement of 127.20 to 161.94 at 148.66, taken out, next target is 140.25 cluster support, which is close to 61.8% retracement at 140.47. Risk will now stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 156.07) holds, in case of strong rebound.