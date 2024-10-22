Daily Pivots: (S1) 149.66; (P) 150.27; (R1) 151.46; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside, as rise from 139.57 is in progress. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 153.39. On the downside, below 149.08 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again. But still, further rally is in favor as long as 146.48 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should now be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.