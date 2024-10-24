Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.45; (P) 152.32; (R1) 153.64; More…

Further rally is in favor in USD/JPY with 151.18 minor support intact, despite loss of momentum as seen in 4H MACD. Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 153.39 will extend the rally from 139.57 to retest 161.94 high. On the downside, below 151.18 minor support indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.