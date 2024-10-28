Mon, Oct 28, 2024 @ 13:10 GMT
USD/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.68; (P) 152.03; (R1) 152.62; More…

USD/JPY’s rally from 139.57 resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 153.39 will pave the way to retest 161.94 high. On the downside, below 151.44 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.

