USD/JPY’s rally from 139.57 resumed by breaking 153.87 resistance and intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained trading above of 61.8% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 153.39 will pave the way to retest 161.94 high. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 151.27 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.