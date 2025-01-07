Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.61; (P) 157.28; (R1) 158.33; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is back on the upside with breach of 158.06. Current rally from 139.57 is resuming to 61.8% projection of 139.57 to 156.74 from 148.64 at 159.25. Firm break there will target 161.94 high. However, break of 156.01 support will indicate short term topping, likely with bearish divergence condition. Intraday bias will then be back on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 153.64) instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.