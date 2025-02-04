Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.91; (P) 154.90; (R1) 155.79; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook as range trading continues. Intraday bias stays neutral and deeper fall is mildly in favor with 156.74 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 153.70 will resume the decline from 158.86 to 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49. Nevertheless, break of 156.74 resistance will indicate that fall from 158.86 has completed as a correction. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 158.86 and above to resume the whole rally from 138.57.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.