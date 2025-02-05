Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.84; (P) 154.68; (R1) 155.18; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49. Strong support could be seen from there to complete the corrective fall from 158.86 and bring rebound. But further fall will remain in favor as long as 155.51 resistance holds, in case of recovery. Sustained break of 151.49 will raise the chance of bearish reversal.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.