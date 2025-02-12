Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.90; (P) 152.25; (R1) 152.86; More…

USD/JPY’s strong break of 153.70 support turned resistance should confirm that corrective pull back from 158.86 has completed at 150.92. That came after drawing support from 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 158.86. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 139.57 to retest 161.94 high. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 150.92 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.