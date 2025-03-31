Daily Pivots: (S1) 149.26; (P) 150.23; (R1) 150.79; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Corrective recovery from 146.52 should have completed at 151.20. Deeper fall should be seen to retest 146.52 low next. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 158.86 towards 139.57 support next. For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 151.23/9 holds in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.