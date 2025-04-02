Daily Pivots: (S1) 149.01; (P) 149.58; (R1) 150.19; More…

Range trading continues in USD/JPY and outlook is unchanged. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Corrective rise from 146.52 could have completed at 151.20 already. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 151.29 resistance holds. Below 148.69 will bring retest of 146.52 low first. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 158.86 towards 139.57 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.