Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.82; (P) 143.42; (R1) 144.28;

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral first with 4H MACD crossed below signal line. On the upside, above 144.02 will resume the rebound from 139.87. But ear term outlook will stay bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 147.12 holds. On the downside, break of 142.26 will argue that the recovery from 139.87 short term bottom has completed as a corrective move. Retest of 139.87 should then be seen next in this case.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.