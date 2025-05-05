Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.82; (P) 144.87; (R1) 146.01; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral at this point. Overall near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 147.12 holds. Break of 141.96 will argue that the rebound has completed as a corrective move. Retest of 139.87 should then be seen next in this case.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.