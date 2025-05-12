Daily Pivots: (S1) 144.74; (P) 145.46; (R1) 146.11; More…

USD/JPY’s rise from 139.87 accelerates higher today Break of 38.2% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 147.12 suggests that whole fall from 158.86 has completed at 139.87, after defending 139.57 support and 139.26 fibonacci level. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 61.8% retracement at 151.60 next. On the downside, below 145.70 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.