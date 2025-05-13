Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.56; (P) 147.61; (R1) 149.50; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the upside at this point. As noted before, fall from 158.86 could have completed 139.87 already. Further rise should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.60 next. On the downside, below 145.70 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.