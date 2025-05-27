Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.35; (P) 142.72; (R1) 143.20; More…

USD/JPY recovered notably today but stays below 144.31 minor resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 144.31 will argue that fall from 148.64 has completed as a corrective pullback. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 148.64 resistance next. Nevertheless, rejection by 144.31 will keep risks on the downside. Below 142.10 will target a retest on low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.