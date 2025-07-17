Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.80; (P) 148.00; (R1) 149.08; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral first with a temporary top formed at 149.17. Some consolidations would be seen but downside should be contained by 55 D EMA (now at 145.56). Break of 149.17 will resume the whole rise from 139.87 to 100% projection of 139.87 to 148.64 from 142.66 at 151.43. That is close to 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). There is no clear sign that the pattern has completed yet. But still, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.