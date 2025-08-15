Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.66; (P) 147.31; (R1) 148.40; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral at this point and outlook is unchanged. Further decline is mildly in favor as long as 148.51 resistance holds. On the downside, firm break of 146.85 support will suggest that whole rebound from 139.87 has completed at 150.90, and turn outlook bearish. Next target is 142.66 support. On the upside, above 148.51 will bring retest of 150.90 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22 will argue that it has already completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend might then be ready to resume through 161.94 high. In case the corrective pattern extends with another fall, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.