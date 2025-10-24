Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.01; (P) 152.40; (R1) 152.99; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat, and some consolidations would be seen. Another rise is in favor as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 151.56) holds. Above 153.05 will target 153.26, and then 100% projection of 142.66 to 150.90 from 145.47 at 153.71. Firm break there would prompt upside acceleration to 161.8% projection at 158.80.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) has completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94 high. On the downside, break of 145.47 support will dampen this bullish view and extend the corrective pattern with another falling leg.