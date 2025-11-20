Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.85; (P) 156.52; (R1) 157.82; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside for 158.85 key structural resistance, and then 161.8% projection of 146.58 to 153.26 from 149.37 at 160.17. On the downside, below 156.45 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) has completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94 high. Decisive break of 158.85 structural resistance will solidify this bullish case and target 161.94 for confirmation. On the downside, break of 150.90 restiveness turned support will dampen this bullish view and extend the corrective pattern with another falling leg.