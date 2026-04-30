Daily Pivots: (S1) 159.79; (P) 160.14; (R1) 160.79; More…

USD/JPY’s break of 160.45 resistance confirms resumption of rally from 152.25. Intraday bias is on the upside for retesting 161.94 high. Decisive break there will target 61.8% projection of 139.87 to 159.44 from 152.25 at 164.34 next. On the downside, below 159.83 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But downside of retreat should be contained well above 157.58 support to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) should have completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 153.81) holds. Firm break of 161.94 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 161.94 from 139.87 at 176.75.