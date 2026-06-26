Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the downside, firm break of 160.58 support should confirm short term topping, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. Deeper fall should then be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 159.46) and below. Nevertheless, decisive break of 161.94 high will resume the larger up trend to 100% projection of 152.25 to 160.71 from 155.01 at 163.47 next.

In the bigger picture, for now, corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) is still seen as completed at 139.87. Rise from there is seen as resuming the long term up trend. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 155.17) holds.