Dollar Rises Slightly After Trump Reaffirms March 4 Tariff Plans for Mexico and Canada

Dollar gained slightly overnight, buoyed by mild risk aversion and ongoing tariff threats from President Donald Trump. However, the lack of follow-through momentum in the greenback suggests traders remain hesitant to commit to large directional bets amid persistent policy uncertainty.

US stock market weakness has been most pronounced in the NASDAQ, which fell by more than -1%. Some of this pullback appears related to profit taking ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly results, due on Wednesday. There are concerned about lower demand for AI technology if China’s low-cost DeepSeek gains traction, posing competition to the industry’s current frontrunners.

Adding to the cautious tone, Trump doubled down on his plan to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, stating the levies are “on time, on schedule” for March 4, following a one-month delay. However, markets have been reluctant to react too strongly, given Trump’s history of sudden policy reversals, which adds to the uncertainty surrounding trade relations.

In currency markets, Euro is currently the strongest performer for the week, followed by Swiss Franc and then Dollar. Meanwhile, Loonie is the worst so far, trailed by Yen and Kiwi. Aussie and Sterling are trading in the middle of the pack. Looking ahead, US consumer confidence data could provide the next directional cue for the market.

USD/CAD stands out as a pair to watch, especially under the looming tariff threat. Technically, the fall from 1.4791 (considered a correction to the rally from 1.3418) is in favor to continue as long as 1.4378 resistance holds. Break below 1.4150 would open the way to 1.3946 cluster support ( 61.8% retracement of 1.3418 to 1.4791 at 1.3942).

However, firm break above 1.4378 would suggest the pullback has ended, paving the way for a stronger rebound to retest 1.4791 high.

In Asia, at the time of writing, Nikkei is down -1.34%. Hong Kong HSI is down -0.62%. China Shanghai SSE is down -0.14%. Singapore Strait Times is down -0.11%. Overnight, DOW rose 0.08%. S&P 500 fell -0.50%. NASDAQ fell -1.21%. 10-year yield fell -0.027 to 4.393.

Fed’s Goolsbee: Rate cuts on hold until policy uncertainty clears

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee emphasized the need for caution before resuming rate cuts, citing uncertainty over the economic impact of the Trump administration’s policies.

Speaking in a TV interview overnight, Goolsbee stated that Fed remains in “wait-and-see” mode as it assesses the effects of new tariffs, immigration policies, tax cuts, government spending reductions, and federal workforce changes.

Goolsbee made it clear that if the administration’s policies push inflation higher, Fed is obligated by law to respond accordingly. However, he stressed that the overall policy package remains unclear, making it difficult for Fed to determine its next steps.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of kind of dust in the air, and before the Fed can go back to cutting the rates, I feel and have expressed that we got to get a little dust out of the air,” he said.

BoE’s Dhingra reaffirms dovish stance, signals concern over weak consumption

BoE MPC member Swati Dhingra, one of the most dovish voices on the committee, reinforced her call for faster rate cuts. She argued that policy remains overly restrictive despite ongoing disinflation.

Dhingra, who voted for a 50bps rate cut earlier this month, pushed back against the common interpretation that gradual easing cycle means 25bps cuts per quarter, stating that “that’s not actually what the committee has said. That’s not my definition, clearly.” She emphasized that even under the assumption of quarterly 25bps cuts, monetary policy would still be “in restrictive territory all of this year”.

Her primary concern remains the persistent weakness in consumer spending, stating that “consumption remains pretty weak, so we’re not seeing that resurgence of inflationary pressures.” She also noted that the slow recovery in demand justifies a more accommodative stance, as “we basically aren’t recovering fully.”

Despite concerns about potential inflationary pressures in certain items, Dhingra maintained that the disinflation process remains intact. She believes the key takeaway is that monetary policy is still restrictive, and reducing the level of restraint would not necessarily derail inflation’s downward trend.

Her remarks highlight a clear divide within the MPC, where some members advocate patience, while doves like Dhingra and Catherine Mann argue that rate cuts should come sooner and in larger increments.

Looking ahead

Germany GDP final will be released in European session. Later in the day, US consumer confidence will be the main focus, and house price index will be published too.

AUD/USD Daily Report

AUD/USD is staying in tight range above 0.6327 support and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, firm break of 0.6327 will suggest that the corrective rebound from 0.6087 has completed ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.6087 at 0.6413. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for retesting 0.6087 low. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.6413 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 0.6615, even still as a correction.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6505) holds.