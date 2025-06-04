Muted Trading Persists as Trump Pressures Fed after ADP Miss

Trading remains subdued as markets drift into the US session, with little conviction across asset classes. US futures dipped slightly after a dismal ADP employment report showing only 37k job additions in May, sharply below expectations. Still, the reaction was contained, with no clear evidence of a broad risk-off move.

US President Donald Trump added to the noise with another jab at Fed on Truth Social: “ADP NUMBER OUT!!! ‘Too Late’ Powell must now LOWER THE RATE.” While such commentary adds political pressure, Fed officials have consistently stated they need to remain patient given the elevated uncertainty surrounding US tariff policies and ongoing trade talks. Fed is clearly reluctant to act prematurely.

Trade remains a key driver of sentiment. The latest round of higher US tariffs on steel and aluminium took effect on Wednesday, affecting all partners except the UK, which has a preliminary agreement in place. Today also marks the Trump administration’s self-imposed deadline for trading partners to submit their “best offers” to avoid sweeping tariffs set to begin in early July. Markets are likely to see a pickup in volatility as the tariff pause approaches its final weeks.

In the currency markets, Dollar is currently the worst performer for the day so far, followed by Loonie and Yen. At the other end, Aussie is leading gains, followed by Kiwi and Swiss Franc. Euro and Pound are holding steady in the middle of the pack. Despite some movement, major currency pairs remain trapped within last week’s ranges.

USD/CAD may come into sharper focus later in the session as BoC delivers its rate decision, alongside the release of the US ISM Services report.

Technically, USD/CAD remains on the defensive and poised for further decline as long as the 1.3860 resistance level holds. 61.8% projection of 1.4414 to 1.3749 from 1.4014 at 1.3603 might provide some support to bring rebound. However, decisive break there could prompt downside acceleration to 100% projection at 1.3349 rather quickly.

In Europe, at the time of writing, FTSE is up 0.22%. DAX is up 0.39%. CAC is up 0.57%. UK 10-year yield is down -0.041 at 4.606. Germany 10-year yield is flat at 2.523. Earlier in Asia, Nikkei rose 0.80%. Hong Kong HSI rose 0.60%. China Shanghai SSE rose 0.42%. Singapore Strait Times is up 0.24%. Japan 10-year JGB yield rose 0.023 to 1.505.

US ADP jobs rise only 37k, but wages growth stays firm

The US private sector added just 37k jobs in May, sharply below expectations of 120k, according to the ADP report.

Weakness was most apparent in goods-producing sectors, which shed -2k jobs, while service providers managed a modest gain of 36k. By company size, medium-sized businesses led with 49k new jobs, while small firms lost -13k and large firms shed -3k.

Despite the hiring slowdown, wage pressures remained firm. Annual pay growth for job-stayers held steady at 4.5%, while job-changers saw a 7% increase, unchanged from April.

Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, acknowledged the slowdown in hiring but noted that wage pressures have not yet eased meaningfully—suggesting lingering tightness in segments of the labor market even as overall momentum weakens.

UK PMI services finalized at 50.9, rebound as tariff concerns ease

The UK services sector returned to modest growth in May, with PMI Services finalized at 50.9, rebounding from April’s 27-month low of 49.0. Composite PMI also edged into expansion at 50.3, up from 48.5.

Tim Moore of S&P Global highlighted that easing fears over US tariffs, firmer global markets, and renewed client confidence underpinned the service sector’s recovery. Business sentiment for the year ahead climbed to a seven-month high, driven by investment plans and improved sales expectations.

However, the underlying job market remains soft. The eight-month stretch of declining employment in the sector now marks the longest non-pandemic downturn since the global financial crisis.

But encouragingly, input cost inflation eased from April’s peak, while competitive pricing pressures led to the slowest increase in service charges since October.

Eurozone PMI composite finalized at 50.2, ECB cuts and Germany to suhion tariffs impact ahead

Eurozone’s services sector contracted modestly in May, with the final PMI Services reading falling to 49.7, down from April’s 50.1, marking a six-month low. This decline pulled the Composite PMI down to 50.2, indicating only marginal overall growth in private sector activity.

The divergence in national performance was notable: Italy led with a 13-month high of 52.5, while Germany and France both remained in contraction, with Germany posting a five-month low of 48.5 and France improving to a nine-month high of 49.3.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, expressed confidence that expected ECB rate cuts and anticipated fiscal support from Germany would help cushion the impact of rising tariffs and growing uncertainty.

However, inflation signals from the PMI survey were mixed. Services sector sales price growth moderated again, which may reassure the ECB on the disinflation front. Still, cost pressures picked up slightly, which could complicate the ECB’s job over the longer term. Nevertheless, with goods prices easing more quickly and overall inflation slipping below target.

Australia’s GDP grows only 0.2% qoq in Q1, as weather and public investment drag

Australia’s GDP expanded just 0.2% qoq in Q1, falling short of expectations for 0.4% qoq growth. On an annual basis, GDP rose 1.3% yoy. However, GDP per capita declined by -0.2% qoq, marking a renewed contraction in individual economic output.

The ABS noted that severe weather disrupted key sectors including mining, tourism, and shipping, while also impacting domestic demand and exports.

The most notable drag came from public investment, which fell -2.0%, contributing to the largest negative impact from public spending since Q3 2017. Net exports also weighed slightly, subtracting -0.1 percentage points from quarterly growth.

Japan’s PMI composite finalized at 50.2, growth momentum falters

Japan’s private sector lost steam in May as final PMI Services reading slipped to 51.0 from April’s 52.4, while Composite PMI declined to 50.2 from 51.2. The data point to only marginal growth in overall activity, with a slowdown in services combining with a mild deterioration in manufacturing output.

S&P Global’s Annabel Fiddes noted that the rise in total new orders “moved closer to stagnation, as service sector sales grew at their slowest pace in six months and factory demand continued to decline. This moderation suggests that Japan’s private sector “may struggle to bounce back in the near-term”.

Underlying concerns were linked to external and structural factors, including an uncertain global demand outlook, persistent labor shortages, and mounting cost pressures.

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1338; (P) 1.1397; (R1) 1.1429; More…

EUR/USD is staying in consolidations below 1.1453 temporary top and intraday bias remains neutral. Rebound from 1.1064 could extend higher, but strong resistance should be seen from 1.1572 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. On the downside, break of 1.1209 support will indicate that the corrective pattern from 1.1572 has started the third leg, and target 1.1064 support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0856) holds.



